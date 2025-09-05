NCCIA summons Rajab Butt, Iqra Kanwal in crackdown on online gambling promotion

ISLAMABAD – The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has summoned renowned influencers Rajab Butt, Iqra Kanwal, Muhammad Anas Ali to appear on September 9 as part of a nationwide crackdown on unregulated online platforms.

Authorities allege these influencers played a significant role in glamorizing illegal platforms, leading thousands of young Pakistanis into high-risk gambling schemes.

The investigators have warned that failure to comply with the summons may be seen as an admission of guilt. The ongoing investigation has uncovered that the gambling platform World 777 has been actively funding influencer campaigns, contributing to a shadow economy worth billions of rupees.

Several well-known social media personalities, with millions of followers, are under investigation for allegedly promoting online betting, gambling, and unverified trading platforms. These influencers are accused of encouraging youth to install apps designed for online betting, which is prohibited under Pakistani law.

The government is intensifying its efforts to curb the promotion of online gambling, particularly through social media influencers. This follows the arrest of high-profile figures and the launch of a nationwide crackdown targeting illicit betting platforms.

Meanwhile, popular YouTuber Saad ur Rehman, also known as Ducky Bhai, remains in custody after his jail remand was extended by four days. The YouTuber, who has 9 million subscribers, was arrested at Lahore airport while attempting to flee the country. Authorities allege that Ducky Bhai promoted multiple gambling platforms on his channel and may have had a managerial role in one. His next hearing is scheduled for September 1.

Other influencers, including Rajab Butt, Anas Ali, and Jannat Mirza, are also under scrutiny for promoting betting and trading apps. In response, authorities have blocked dozens of illegal gambling apps, such as Aviator Game, 1xBet, Dafabet, and Bet365, some of which were found to be mishandling user data.