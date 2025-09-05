Pakistan cricketer Haider Ali returns to Pakistan after rape allegations case dropped in UK

LONDON – Pakistan cricketer Haider Ali, who was arrested in the UK over allegations of sexual assault, has flown back to Pakistan after the case against him was dropped. The national cricketer was seen off at the airport by his friends, who wished him well.

The Manchester police had launched an investigation on August 4 after receiving a sexual assault complaint against Haider Ali, which allegedly occurred on July 23 in Manchester.

The British police released the cricketer two days after his arrest. Following the investigation, the charges against him could not be substantiated, leading to the closure of the case. With his passport returned, Haider Ali was able to make his way back to Pakistan.