Hakeem Shehzad apologises after arrest over obscene wedding dance, viral audio messages

TikToker Dania Shah’s husband, Hakeem Shehzad, was taken into custody for arranging an obscene dance at his wedding and for using inappropriate language in voice messages.

A video of Hakeem Shehzad has gone viral on social media, where he is seen unusually wearing a cap and appearing emotional. In the statement, he expressed regret and shame over his behavior and apologized.

He admitted that during the floods, he hosted a wedding ceremony with dance performances, inviting over 20,000 guests. He acknowledged that at a time when people were losing homes and livestock due to calamity, he organized such festivities.

Shehzad further admitted that some of his offensive audio messages had also gone viral, which caused him deep embarrassment. He said CTD officials had summoned him and explained that arranging such events during a disaster hurt public sentiments.

TikToker Hakeem Shehzad apologized once again, urging others to maintain dignity and decency in their speech and actions.

It is noteworthy that Dania Shah was earlier married to Dr. Aamir Liaquat, who passed away under mysterious circumstances. After his death, she married Hakeem Shehzad, who was already married.