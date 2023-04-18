Profile: Saim Ayub

Saim Ayub is an emerging and sensational batting talent of Pakistan national cricket team. In a shorter cricketing career, he is being acknowledged and rated as very exciting talent who carries stronger glimpses of former star left–handed batter Saeed Anwar’s class, timing and aggression. He has fascinated the audience with his classical drives, cheeky late cuts, unconventional scooping shots and innovative leg flicks.

Saim Ayub was born on May 24, 2002, in Karachi, Pakistan. He is a left-handed batman and a right-arm off-break bowler.

Making his first-class debut, he represented Sindh as left handed opener in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy in December 2020. Impressively, he scored 62 runs in his first innings against Southern Punjab. Since making a debut, he has performed in several first-class matches and has shown consistency in his batting.

He made his Twenty20 (T20) debut for Quetta Gladiators in Pakistan Super League on February 20, 2021. He also made his matchless performances in PSL 2021 edition. He represented Karachi Kings franchise where he performed and contributed significantly in several matches for the team. In his debut PSL season, he scored 106 runs in 7 innings, with a highest score of 35.

After his performances in PSL 7 edition, he was picked by Peshawar Zalmi to play in Pakistan Super League 2023 edition. He scored 341 runs in 12 matches with a healthy strike rate of 165.53.

Acknowledging Saim Ayub’s talent and skill, he was named in Pakistan's Twenty20 International (T20I) squad for the series against Afghanistan in March 2023. He made his T20I debut in the first match of the series on March 24, 2023. He produced some classic shots and made his presence felt in this series as emerging left handed player.

Currently, he is considered to be one of the most promising young cricketers in Pakistan domestic cricket arena. He stands distinct with his stylish left-handed batting style and tricky handy off-break bowling as all-rounder.

Saim Ayub has innate talent and natural love for cricket that runs into the family. His father, Ayub Ahmed, also used to play cricket at the club level in Karachi, and his uncle, Mohammad Javed, also played cricket at the club level. Interestingly, Saim started his tape ball cricket from Gulistan-e-Johar, Karachi and smashed the most street lights and other things while playing cricket in his flat and even disturbed people’s sleep.

In an interview with Geo TV, he also said that cricket taught him how to rise after falling. He further shared details of his family that two of his elder brothers and his father used to play cricket with him at home. He said he was basically a right-handed person, but his brother changed his batting style unintentionally while teaching him how to hold the bat and take position as a batsman. He said that gradually his muscle memory developed as a left-handed batsman and he polished his technique and temper gradually.

Recalling the most memorable moments of his cricketing career so far, Ayub shared in this interview that he can’t forget the day when he opened the innings along with Babar Azam for Peshawar Zalmi against Lahore Qalandars in the PSL8 and scored a 50 in this match. He said it was the best moment of his life when he debuted for Pakistan’s national cricket team and got the official cricket kit and jerseys. In another interview, he expressed his desire to play alongside the greatest Virat Kohli in Indian Premier League. He is a great admirer of Kohli’s cricketing manners and ethics.

Saim Ayub produced his power-hitting ability to score 47 off 28 in first match against New Zealand in the ongoing T20 series. He strongly feels that adopting an aggressive approach in the game was crucial for relevance in modern-day international cricket and he aims to follow suit the same spirit.

Cricket analysts say Saim Ayub will be a glittering star in the game with his talent, dexterity and professional flair.