Shahid Afridi likely to miss first two LPL matches

KARACHI - Shahid Afridi will miss at least the first two matches of his team's Lanka Premier League (LPL) campaign, after missing his flight to Sri Lanka on Monday.

Galle Gladiators captain tweeted about missing his flight, which had been set for the morning, and went on to say that he will be "reaching soon to take part in the LPL". Although details of his next attempted flight to Sri Lanka have not been firmed up, Gladiators have said they hope he can arrive by Wednesday.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Missed my flight to Colombo today morning ????<br>Nothing to worry, I'll be reaching soon to take part in the LPL for Galle Gladiators. Look forward to joining my teammates</p>— Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) <a href="https://twitter.com/SAfridiOfficial/status/1330792340806635521?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 23, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

The team also confirmed he will be unavailable for their first two matches. Once Afridi gets to Sri Lanka, he will have to undergo a three-day isolated quarantine, plus likely several further days of a less stringent quarantine, before he joins the league's biosecure bubble.

The LPL is set to begin the day before Gladiators' first match, on November 26. All matches will be played in Sooriyawewa stadium, near Hambantota.