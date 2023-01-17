Search

Sports

20-K Cup 2023: Four more matches decided

Web Desk 09:32 PM | 17 Jan, 2023
20-K Cup 2023: Four more matches decided

Four more matches were decided in the 20-K Cup 2023 T20 Cricket Tournament as the winning teams notched up easy wins against their respective rivals here at various venues on Tuesday.  

All-rounder  Shahrukh Ali guided Township Whites to a 43-run victory over Prince Club in the 25th match of the tournament. Township Whites, batting first, posted 164-8 on the board in 20 overs with Shahrukh Ali smashing 33-ball 55 and while Hamza Akbar slammed 37. Asif Ghafoor claimed 3 wickets 25.  

Prince Club failed to chase the target and were all out for 121 in 19.4 overs. Only Burhan Riaz (35), Ammar Tariq (16) and Sham ud Din (12) batted well. Shoaib bagged 3-19 while Shahrukh Ali, Mohammad Yasin and Kamran Afzal took two wickets each. Shahrukh Ali was named player of the match.  

Awais Zafar’s century steered Model Town Greens to a superb 7-wicket success over Golden Star Cricket Club in the 26th match of the tournament. Model Town Greens, batting first, posted a mammoth total of 200-7 in 20 overs. Awais Zafar hammered unbeaten 111 runs off 48 balls with the help of 6 fours and 10 sixes. Bilal Dar fired a fabulous fifty (56) for the winning team. M Junaid got 4 wickets and Abrar Ahmad took two.  

Shinning Club routed Model Town Whites by 52 runs in the 27th match of the tournament. Shinning Club, batting first, scored 152-5 in 20 overs. Ulfat Rasool cracked unbeaten 56 while Rao Khayyam struck 34 and Abdul Salam 27. For Model Town Whites, M Ikhlaq captured 3 scalps.  

Brilliant bowling by Zahid ul Hassan (4 for 12) helped Shinning Club restrict Model Town Whites to 100-9 in 20 overs. Rao Khayam also bowled well and bagged 2 for 22. Farhan Khan slammed 29 runs and Muhammad Ikhlaq 13 runs respectively for Model Town Whites.  

Ali Garh Club emerged as triumphant by 7 wickets against Apollo Club in the 28th match of the tournament. Apollo Club, batting first, piled up a low total of 114-7 in 20 overs. Usaid Amin scored 34 and Reyan Nadeem 18. Ali Shafi and Shahid Bhutta grabbed two wickets each and Ali Usman one.  

Ali Garh Cricket Club chased the target comfortably for the loss of just 3 wickets in 13.1 overs. Muhammad Faizan hammered 37 runs and Zeeshan Ashraf 28 and Hazrat Wali 21. Nisar Ahmad, Mohammad Rameez and Umair Butt got one wicket each.  

On Wednesday (January 18, 2023), five matches will be played at different venues of the city. In the 29th match of the tournament, Model Town Greens will take on Pak Lions, in the 30th match, Yu Slim Club will face Shah Kamal Club, in the 31st match, Model Town Club will play against Model Town Whites, in the 32nd match, Ludhiana Club will vie against Ali Garh Club and in the 33rd match, Shah Faisal Club will compete against Valencia Gymkhana.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Sports

City Gymkhana, Pak Lions and Shinning Club score wins in K-20 Cup 2023

12:19 PM | 13 Jan, 2023

Model Town Club, Cricket Center triumphant in 20-K Cup 2023

12:40 PM | 13 Jan, 2023

Pakistan women’s football team starts Four-Nation Cup campaign with 1-0 victory against Comoros

12:47 PM | 12 Jan, 2023

Apollo, Golden, Lucky Star, Ali Garh Club victorious in K-20 Cup 2023

04:19 PM | 11 Jan, 2023

Traffic cop wins 'Mr Lahore' title at Bodybuilding Competition 2023

06:42 PM | 10 Jan, 2023

Pakistan climbs to second spot on ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table after triumph over NZ

12:42 PM | 10 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

CM Mahmood Khan sends summary to dissolve KP Assembly to Governor

10:32 PM | 17 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 17, 2023

07:47 AM | 17 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 17, 2023(Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 236.4 238.9
Euro EUR 268.5 271
UK Pound Sterling GBP 303 306
U.A.E Dirham AED 68 68.65
Saudi Riyal SAR 66 66.7
Australian Dollar AUD 170.5 171.74
Bahrain Dinar BHD 606.76 611.26
Canadian Dollar CAD 185 186.35
China Yuan CNY 34.04 34.28
Danish Krone DKK 33.23 33.58
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.09 29.44
Indian Rupee INR 2.81 2.89
Japanese Yen JPY 2.43 2.47
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 745.07 750.07
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 52.29 53.04
New Zealand Dollar NZD 145.67 146.87
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.72
Omani Riyal OMR 592.57 597.07
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 62.26 62.76
Singapore Dollar SGD 171.42 172.72
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 246.08 247.82
Thai Bhat THB 6.95 7.05

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs183,800 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs157,580.

Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs144,800 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 168,750.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 183,800 PKR 2,120
Karachi PKR 183,800 PKR 2,120
Islamabad PKR 183,800 PKR 2,120
Peshawar PKR 183,800 PKR 2,120
Quetta PKR 183,800 PKR 2,120
Sialkot PKR 183,800 PKR 2,120
Attock PKR 183,800 PKR 2,120
Gujranwala PKR 183,800 PKR 2,120
Jehlum PKR 183,800 PKR 2,120
Multan PKR 183,800 PKR 2,120
Bahawalpur PKR 183,800 PKR 2,120
Gujrat PKR 183,800 PKR 2,120
Nawabshah PKR 183,800 PKR 2,120
Chakwal PKR 183,800 PKR 2,120
Hyderabad PKR 183,800 PKR 2,120
Nowshehra PKR 183,800 PKR 2,120
Sargodha PKR 183,800 PKR 2,120
Faisalabad PKR 183,800 PKR 2,120
Mirpur

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: