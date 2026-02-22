Update for Bikers as new rule means you cannot ride without M-Tag

ISLAMABAD – District administration of Islamabad announced a bold new decision, motorcycles will now also require M-Tags.

Under the new directives, bikers can obtain an M-Tag within minutes by bringing their motorcycle, ownership documents, and national identity card. The process is designed to be fast and efficient, taking as little as 5 minutes at designated service points.

According to Deputy Commissioner, 13 special M-Tag installation points have been set up across the city to facilitate motorcycle owners. Authorities say the system is quick, organized, and ready to handle applicants without long delays.

However, the administration has issued a clear warning, Strict legal action will be taken against anyone riding a motorcycle without an M-Tag.

Officials stressed that this sweeping measure aims to significantly enhance citywide security and strengthen efforts to prevent crime. The move is being described as part of a broader strategy to tighten monitoring and ensure safer roads in the federal capital.

Citizens are strongly urged to cooperate with the district administration and get their motorcycles tagged as soon as possible to avoid penalties.