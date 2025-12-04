Punjab lowers age limit for driving license to 16 years

LAHORE – The Punjab government has decided to issue smart cards and motorcycle driving licences to 16-year-olds as it has reduced the age limit for the licenses.

An official message shared on the provincial social media page stated that applicants in this age group will now be able to obtain both documents. The post also stated that failure to wear a helmet will result in a warning ticket on the first violation.

The government highlighted that drones and body cameras are being used for traffic monitoring for the first time. Parents have been urged to educate their children about the importance of helmets and road safety.

The administration has instructed traffic police to ensure respectful behaviour with the public and to avoid misconduct.

Earlier, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz stopped the arrests of underage students for traffic violations and expressed displeasure over the use of handcuffs on minors.

She said parents play a key role in ensuring that children follow traffic rules. She added that traffic regulations are meant to protect lives, and citizens must adopt safer habits.