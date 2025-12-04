Punjab Police female inspector clinches gold at World Powerlifting Championship

LAHORE – Punjab Police athletes, including a woman inspector, demonstrated outstanding performance, securing four gold and one silver medals at the World Powerlifting Championship 2025 held in Colombo.

Inspector Irum Khanum won two gold medals in the 84 kg category, while Head Constable Majid Dogar claimed two gold medals in the Masters Three category. Constable Azim Gujjar earned a silver medal in the Senior category, adding to the department’s growing medal tally.

Iraum Khanum defeated Indian rival Sapna to clinch gold in a competition.

Punjab Police’s achievement was acknowledged by Inspector General (IG) Dr. Usman Anwar, who congratulated the athletes for bringing honor to the force.

He praised their hard work and success on both national and international platforms, stating that the police sports teams continue to excel in various competitions.

IG Dr. Anwar also emphasized that the department would continue to support and encourage its athletes for further success in the future.