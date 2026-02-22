CM Green Tractor Scheme Phase 3 Draw and Winners

LAHORE – A new chapter of agricultural transformation is unfolding as third phase of Green Tractor Scheme has officially begun, launched with a symbolic draw by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Please visit the following link for Draw and Winners

https://gts.punjab.gov.pk/ballot/result

20,000 tractors have been distributed in the past 25 years, while an astounding 31,000 tractors were provided to farmers in Punjab in just two years under the scheme. Chief Minister personally congratulated the successful participants of the draw and even called lucky winners to share the exciting news.

Green Tractor Scheme is being hailed as a game changer for Pakistan’s agricultural landscape as CM stressed that the initiative shows long-standing commitment of Pakistan Muslim League (N) to improving farmers’ livelihoods and boosting agricultural productivity.

According to the briefing by Provincial Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani, an overwhelming 427,500 farmers owning five acres of land applied for the third phase of the scheme. This highlights massive demand among small and medium-scale farmers for government assistance in acquiring agricultural machinery.

Over last five years, tractor prices in Pakistan have more than doubled, making it nearly impossible for many farmers to purchase them at full cost. The government addressed this challenge in 2024 by prioritizing agricultural machinery support, aiming to ease financial burdens on rural communities.

The scheme’s previous success is undeniable—21,000 tractors were distributed in the first two phases, and now an additional 10,000 tractors of 50 to 65 horsepower will be provided in the latest phase. Officials also revealed a striking statistic: in Punjab, there are only 140 tractors per 10,000 acres of land, a figure far below international standards—less than 50% of the ratio seen in other countries.

Agriculture remains the backbone of Punjab’s economy, and tractors are considered the most vital machinery for modern farming. However, skyrocketing prices have created significant challenges for small and medium farmers, forcing many to operate with outdated equipment. The Green Tractor Scheme aims to bridge this gap and enhance productivity across the agricultural sector.