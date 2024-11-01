Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

CM Maryam Nawaz launches Green Tractor Scheme for farmers

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has launched another initiative for farmers’ welfare: the Green Tractor Scheme. She conducted the digital balloting for the program.

The first recipient of the green tractor was Muhammad Yaseen from Okara, followed by Talib Hussain from Chakwal, and Ghulam Akbar from Dera Ghazi Khan.

Under the scheme, 339 farmers in Okara, 111 in Chakwal, and 276 in DG Khan will receive green tractors. Maryam congratulated all the beneficiaries, as the scheme provides a subsidy of 1 million rupees per tractor to 9,500 farmers.

Maryam Nawaz also inspected four types of green tractors and described driving the tractor as a pleasant experience. She announced that 1,000 green tractors would be distributed free through a draw for wheat farmers with 25 to 50 acres, aiming to modernize agriculture in Punjab.

CM Maryam Nawaz launches Kisan Card in Punjab

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

