Saudi FM denies Crown Prince MBS meeting with Israelis
Web Desk
06:33 PM | 23 Nov, 2020
DUBAI – Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister has denied reports that a meeting took place between Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Israeli officials over the weekend.

“I have seen press reports about a purported meeting between HRH the Crown Prince and Israeli officials during the recent visit by @SecPompeo. No such meeting occurred. The only officials present were American and Saudi,” Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud tweeted on Monday.

His tweet comes after Israeli media reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu secretly flew to Saudi Arabia to meet with Prince Mohammed and Pompeo, citing unidentified people in Israel.

