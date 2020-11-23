Israeli PM secretly flew to Saudi Arabia, met Crown Prince Salman, Mike Pompeo
04:40 PM | 23 Nov, 2020
Israeli PM secretly flew to Saudi Arabia, met Crown Prince Salman, Mike Pompeo
ISLAMABAD/TEL AVIV – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu secretly flew to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Sunday to meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) along with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Israeli media said on Monday.

As per the Israeli daily Haaretz, tracking revealed a private jet departed from Tel Aviv to Neom in a short trip where Crown Prince Salman and Pompeo had a scheduled meeting on Sunday.

The jet is said to be the same private plane of Netanyahu who traveled Russia a number of times to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin.

A member of Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet and Likud party also confirmed the alleged reports that the Israeli premier had held a meeting in Saudi Arabia, members of cabinet calling it an "amazing achievement".

Earlier on Monday, Israel’s Kan public radio and Army Radio said Mossad chief Yossi Cohen also attended the meeting, which was reportedly held in Neom on Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coast.

Earlier President Donald Trump has recently brokered deals establishing diplomatic relations between Israel and other Middle East countries including UAE. Saudi Arabia welcomed the ties but demanded a peace agreement between Israel and the Palestinians to be a part of this alliance.

