PML-N requests for Shehbaz, Hamza Sharif’s release on parole
05:34 PM | 23 Nov, 2020
LAHORE – The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has filed an application seeking the release for PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz on parole.

Deputy Secretary-General PML-N Ataullah Tarar submitted a request to the deputy commissioner Lahore for their immediate release on parole for two weeks to attend the funeral of Begum Shamim Akhtar.

The petition seeks the release of two PML-N leaders from jail on parole for two weeks.

The mother of Shehbaz Sharif, Begum Shamim Akhtar had passed away in London on Sunday. According to PML-N leaders, Begum Shamim was almost 94 years old and seriously ill for the past several months but she wanted to be in London for the former premier’s cardiac intervention.

Her funeral prayers will be offered at London’s Central Mosque Regent Park Street before bringing the body back to Pakistan, according to sources in PML-N.

The body would then be shifted to a morgue, they said adding that it would be brought back to Pakistan via a flight to Lahore. She will be buried alongside her husband’s grave in Amira Cemetery.

Shehbaz Sharif is in the custody of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) that has accused the PML-N president of laundering money and owning more assets than his known sources of income. The evidence collected revealed that Shehbaz and his sons Hamza Shahbaz and Suleman Shahbaz and wife Nusrat Shahbaz had net assets of Rs14.8 million in 1998, according to the anti-corruption watchdog.

