Pakistani boxer Bano Butt wins gold by defeating Indian rival in Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship

LAHORE –Pakistan’s talented young boxer, Bano Butt, delivered an outstanding performance at the 9th Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship by defeating India’s Richa Sharma and securing a gold medal.

The championship was held in Jordan from May 23 to 25, with participation from various Asian countries.

Bano Butt demonstrated skill, courage, and determination, knocking out her Indian opponent and achieving a memorable victory, making the Pakistani nation proud.

The Pakistani team secured one gold and several bronze medals in the event, which stands as a testament to the talent and hard work of the country’s young athletes.

Determined individuals like Bano Butt are representing Pakistan on international platforms and bringing honor to the country.

Experts say this achievement is a shining example of the youth’s high spirit, dedication, and determination. Pakistani youth continue to prove their abilities to the world in fields such as education, sports, and technology.