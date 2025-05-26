Met Office forecasts thunderstorms, rain in Islamabad, other areas

KARACHI – The Meteorological Department of Pakistan has predicted thunderstorms and rainfall in Islamabad and various other areas of the country.

The Met Office said most parts of the country are expected to experience hot and dry weather today, May 26.

However, in the evening and night, thunderstorms and rain are expected in northern/southeastern Balochistan, Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, the Potohar region, and northeastern Punjab.

Rain accompanied by thunder is expected in Islamabad and surrounding areas at night, while rain is also likely in Murree, Galiyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Khushab, Jhelum, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha, Mianwali, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, and Sheikhupura.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rain is expected in Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Dir, Chitral, Swat, Waziristan, Bannu, Kurram, Karak, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Malakand, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Mansehra, and Abbottabad, while thunderstorms with scattered rain are likely in Haripur.

Rain is also expected in Quetta, Zhob, Musakhel, Sibi, Bolan, Kohlu, Barkhan, Khuzdar, Awaran, Loralai, and Lasbela, while most districts of Sindh will experience extremely hot and dry weather.

In Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, strong winds and thunderstorms with rain are expected, with chances of heavy rainfall and hailstorms in some areas of the country.