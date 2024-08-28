PHF imposes life ban on three players for seeking asylum in Europe

LAHORE – Three players from the Pakistan hockey team and the team physiotherapist have allegedly applied for political asylum in Europe.

During an emergency press conference in Lahore, PHF Secretary Olympian Rana Mujahid Ali revealed that three national hockey players and the physiotherapist traveled to Poland with the team but did not return to the country. It is reported that they have applied for political asylum abroad.

He mentioned that the three players were invited to the camp in preparation for the Asian Champions Trophy. The players involved are Murtaza Yaqoob, Ehtesham Aslam, and Abdul Rehman.

Rana Mujahid Ali further stated that all three players wrote letters excusing themselves from attending the camp.

Reportedly, they traveled abroad without an NOC, leading to a lifetime ban on the three players and physiotherapist Waqas with the approval of the Congress.

The PHF Secretary added that they will write to the Ministry of Interior for further action in this regard. The players who went abroad were part of the Karachi camp before the Azlan Shah Cup.