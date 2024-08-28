PHF imposes life ban on three players for seeking asylum in Europe

LAHORE – Three players from the Pakistan hockey team and the team physiotherapist have allegedly applied for political asylum in Europe.
During an emergency press conference in Lahore, PHF Secretary Olympian Rana Mujahid Ali revealed that three national hockey players and the physiotherapist traveled to Poland with the team but did not return to the country. It is reported that they have applied for political asylum abroad.
He mentioned that the three players were invited to the camp in preparation for the Asian Champions Trophy. The players involved are Murtaza Yaqoob, Ehtesham Aslam, and Abdul Rehman.
Rana Mujahid Ali further stated that all three players wrote letters excusing themselves from attending the camp.
Reportedly, they traveled abroad without an NOC, leading to a lifetime ban on the three players and physiotherapist Waqas with the approval of the Congress.
The PHF Secretary added that they will write to the Ministry of Interior for further action in this regard. The players who went abroad were part of the Karachi camp before the Azlan Shah Cup.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 28, 2024 in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.
British Pound rate is 365.2 for buying, and 368.70 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.6 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|309.4
|311.89
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|365.2
|368.70
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.60
|76.23
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.90
|74.43
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.93
|189.18
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.6
|740.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324
|328.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
