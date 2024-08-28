Toyota upgrades gift for Olympic hero Arshad Nadeem to Fortuner GR-S

In a heartfelt gesture of recognition, Toyota Pakistan has upgraded its gift to Arshad Nadeem, the nation’s celebrated Olympic gold medalist. Originally set to receive a Corolla Cross Hybrid Electric, Arshad was instead presented with a Fortuner GR-S, reflecting the high regard in which he is held across the country.
Arshad Nadeem, who made history by clinching the gold medal at the 2024 Olympics, has become a symbol of national pride and perseverance. This upgraded gift highlights the admiration and respect for his remarkable achievements on the global stage.
The decision to present Arshad with a Fortuner GR-S, known for its strength and performance, underscores the recognition of his extraordinary journey and the impact he has had on the nation. This gesture not only celebrates his victory but also reinforces the collective pride of a nation that stands behind its heroes.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 28, 2024 in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.
British Pound rate is 365.2 for buying, and 368.70 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.6 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|309.4
|311.89
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|365.2
|368.70
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.60
|76.23
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.90
|74.43
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.93
|189.18
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.6
|740.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324
|328.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
