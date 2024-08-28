Search

Pakistan, Oman navies participate in joint regional maritime exercise

Pakistan, Oman navies participate in joint regional maritime exercise

The Pakistan Navy announced on Wednesday that the navies of Pakistan and Oman recently carried out a bilateral exercise during the Regional Maritime Security Patrol (RMSP) in the Gulf of Oman. 

This exercise showcased the "interoperability" needed for regional joint operations.

Pakistan frequently engages in bilateral drills with friendly navies to boost maritime cooperation, enhance regional stability, and fortify overall relations. 

These exercises aim to improve interoperability, tactical operations, and counter-terrorism skills, reflecting Pakistan Navy’s commitment to collaborating with allies on maritime security.

According to the Pakistan Navy’s media wing, the Pakistan Navy Ship Yarmook conducted a passage exercise with the Royal Navy of Oman vessel Al Seeb. The goal was to build synergy and mutual understanding between the two navies, demonstrating their ability to carry out joint operations.

Earlier, PNS Yarmook visited Muscat, where its commanding officer met with Oman’s military leadership.

