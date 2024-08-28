Pakistan, Oman navies participate in joint regional maritime exercise

The Pakistan Navy announced on Wednesday that the navies of Pakistan and Oman recently carried out a bilateral exercise during the Regional Maritime Security Patrol (RMSP) in the Gulf of Oman.
This exercise showcased the "interoperability" needed for regional joint operations.
Pakistan frequently engages in bilateral drills with friendly navies to boost maritime cooperation, enhance regional stability, and fortify overall relations.
These exercises aim to improve interoperability, tactical operations, and counter-terrorism skills, reflecting Pakistan Navy’s commitment to collaborating with allies on maritime security.
According to the Pakistan Navy’s media wing, the Pakistan Navy Ship Yarmook conducted a passage exercise with the Royal Navy of Oman vessel Al Seeb. The goal was to build synergy and mutual understanding between the two navies, demonstrating their ability to carry out joint operations.
Earlier, PNS Yarmook visited Muscat, where its commanding officer met with Oman’s military leadership.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 28, 2024 in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.
British Pound rate is 365.2 for buying, and 368.70 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.6 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|309.4
|311.89
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|365.2
|368.70
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.60
|76.23
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.90
|74.43
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.93
|189.18
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.6
|740.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324
|328.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
