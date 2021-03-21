Aleem Dar becomes first umpire to officiate 400 international matches
LAHORE – The 52-year-old Pakistani umpire Aleem Dar has set new record of officiating 400 international matches.
He achieved the feat on Saturday in the T20I match between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The Pakistan Cricket Board congratulated Dar on setting the new world record.
“Congratulations to umpire Aleem Dar, who is standing in his 400th men's international game today Party popper. What an achievement!” tweeted ICC congratulating the Pakistani umpire.
Congratulations to umpire Aleem Dar, who is standing in his 400th men's international game today 🎉— ICC (@ICC) March 20, 2021
What an achievement!#AFGvZIM pic.twitter.com/06ZAj1BtUY
It has been more than 20 years since Aleem Dar made his debut as an international umpire in an ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka – after playing 17 first-class and 18 List-A matches as a leg-spinner in the 1980s and 90s. He is the first umpire from Pakistan in the Elite Panel of ICC Umpires.
