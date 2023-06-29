Pakistan's star pacer Haris Rauf turns the butcher this Eidul Adha

Eidul Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, is a significant religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide. It commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (AS) to sacrifice his son Prophet Ismael (AS) as an act of obedience to God. The story teaches the importance of faith, submission, and selflessness.

During Eidul Adha, Muslims honor this event by performing the ritual animal sacrifice known as Qurbani. It involves sacrificing a halal animal, typically a sheep, goat, cow, or camel, as an offering to God. The meat from the sacrificed animal is then distributed among family, friends, and the less fortunate, emphasizing the principles of charity and sharing.

Pakistani cricketer Haris Rauf recently shared a video on his Instagram, showcasing his involvement in the distribution and preparation of meat. In an Instagran post, he can be seen actively participating in the process, lending a helping hand in cutting down and distributing the meat into different sections.

"Eid Mubarak everyone! ❤️???? #parttimeqasai" he captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Haris Rauf (@harisraufofficial)

The post received thousans of likes in just a few hours.

The star pacer is set to marry Muzna Masood Malik soon.