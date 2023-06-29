Here’s how Bollywood stars celebrated Eidul Adha

The festive spirit of Eidul Adha was in full swing as TV celebrities dazzled in their finest ensembles and captured precious moments from the joyous occasion. From Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar rejoicing in their first Eid with adorable son Zehaan, to Sumbul Touqeer embracing the festivities with her newfound family members, get ready to be enchanted by a collection of delightful pictures that showcase love, style, and togetherness.

Bollywood legend Salman Khan posted a group photo of his family with the caption "RID UL ADHA MUBARAK"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Dressed in a delightful pink outfit, actress Shireen Mirza exuded grace and elegance as she celebrated Eid-Ul-Adha. Sharing her festive wishes with fans on social media,

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mirzashireen (@shireenmirza)

It's a special celebration for Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar as they mark their first Eid-Al-Adha with their little bundle of joy, Zehaan. Gauahar delighted her fans with glimpses of their joyful festivities, showcasing her natural beauty with a no-makeup look. The couple also shared adorable pictures of Zehaan dressed in his festive outfit for Eid.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gauahar Khan (@gauaharkhan)

Shilpa Shetty, Sumbul Touqeer, Sara Ali Khan, and Hina Khan took to their Instagram stories to wish their fans.