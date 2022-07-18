'Aasmaan Bolay Ga' - Details about Maya Ali and Emmad Irfani's upcoming film

Pakistan's celebrated filmmaker Shoaib Mansoor has unveiled the title teaser of his much-awaited, upcoming film, Aasmaan Bolay Ga, and announced that it is coming soon.

His upcoming film is reportedly based on Operation Swift Retort which occurred on 27th February 2019. Lollywood diva Maya Ali will be playing an Indian journalist while Emmad Irfani will play hero of that day Squadron Leader Hassan Siddiqui.

The film will reportedly release on 6th September 2022 for Defence Day. Moreover, this is for the first time that Maya Ali and Irfani are pairing up for the same project.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHOAIB MANSOOR (@shomanmansoor)

“Khuda Kay Liye, Bol, Verna, Aasmaan Bolay Ga. There you go! The wait is finally over! Ladies & gentlemen, please fasten your seatbelts and brace yourselves for the skies! Shoaib Mansoor’s new adventure and venture, Aasmaan Bolay Ga is on the horizon to take you on an unforgettable journey! Sit tight!” wrote the Bol hitmaker.

On the work front, Maya Ali was praised for her performance in the drama serial Jo Bichar Gaye co-starring Wahaj Ali and Talha Chahour.