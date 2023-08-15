Hamza Amin wins golf tournament in Austria

Overcoming challenging weather conditions and facing a tough competition from European Tour victor Martin Wiegele, Hamza Amin of Pakistan secured victory at the Austrian National Open Golf Championship held in Oberwaltersdorf, Austria.

Hamza Amin, who is married to acclaimed actor Ushna Shah, clinched the championship title.

Taking to Instagram, Ushna shared the news with the fans.

Adding to the significance of his win, Hamza had his father, the legendary Taimur Hassan, by his side as his caddy. Despite the testing conditions, Hamza delivered a remarkable performance with a series of birdies, ultimately winning the championship by a two-stroke margin on Monday.

Through scores of 71, 70, 75, and 69 in the face of challenging conditions, Hamza, representing Rumanza Golf Club, emerged as the victor. His exceptional back nine on Sunday, featuring birdies on holes 11, 13, 15, and 17, secured him a two-shot victory.

Expressing his emotions about the win, Hamza shared, “Winning the Open again is an incredible feeling, especially with my father as my caddy. We’ve made history and will cherish this memory forever. While I performed well, my third round wasn’t up to par.”

“The conditions were extremely tough, with strong winds blowing. Fortunately, I birdied the 18th hole on Saturday to stay within 2 shots of the lead and in contention.”

Taimur, Pakistan’s most celebrated amateur golfer and Hamza’s father, was overjoyed. He stated, “Caddying for Hamza and being part of his victory was an incredible experience. The combination of father and son brought immense joy.”