Nasir Iqbal wins PSF Combaxx International Squash Tournament for Men
Web Desk
10:39 PM | 28 Aug, 2022
Nasir Iqbal wins PSF Combaxx International Squash Tournament for Men
Source: Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF)
Share

ISLAMABAD — The Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) in collaboration with the Pakistan Air Force organised PSF Combaxx International Squash Tournament for Men at Mushaf Squash Complex in Islamabad from August 24-28.

As many as 24 squash players from Egypt, Malaysia, Iran and Pakistan participated in the mega event, which had a prize money of $12,000, according to a press release.

The final of the event was played on Sunday. Air Marshal Zulfiqar Ahmed Qureshi, HI(M), Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Training), Pakistan Air Force, graced the closing ceremony as chief guest and awarded trophies and prize money to the finalists.

Lauding the PSF for providing international-standard training and coaching facilities to players, the chief guest reiterated that the PAF and the PSF would continue to sponsor talented young players besides making concerted efforts to help the country regain its glory in the world squash.

The final was played between Pakistani players Nasir Iqbal and Noor Zaman in which Nasir Iqbal clinched the title of PSF Combaxx International Squash Tournament for Men.

He defeated Noor Zaman with a game score of 3-0 (11-7, 11-7 and 11-6) in 33 minutes and won the championship finals.

More From This Category
Sports Board Punjab Open Tennis Championship: ...
09:38 PM | 28 Aug, 2022
Imad Wasim blessed with a baby boy
07:56 PM | 28 Aug, 2022
Why are Pakistan wearing black armbands during ...
03:44 PM | 28 Aug, 2022
Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli all praise for Babar ...
02:36 PM | 28 Aug, 2022
PAKvIND: India beat Pakistan by 5 wickets in ...
11:15 PM | 28 Aug, 2022
Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2022 opener
06:56 PM | 27 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hadiqa Kiani seeks donations for flood victims under her own initiative
08:49 PM | 28 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr