Nasir Iqbal wins PSF Combaxx International Squash Tournament for Men
ISLAMABAD — The Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) in collaboration with the Pakistan Air Force organised PSF Combaxx International Squash Tournament for Men at Mushaf Squash Complex in Islamabad from August 24-28.
As many as 24 squash players from Egypt, Malaysia, Iran and Pakistan participated in the mega event, which had a prize money of $12,000, according to a press release.
The final of the event was played on Sunday. Air Marshal Zulfiqar Ahmed Qureshi, HI(M), Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Training), Pakistan Air Force, graced the closing ceremony as chief guest and awarded trophies and prize money to the finalists.
Lauding the PSF for providing international-standard training and coaching facilities to players, the chief guest reiterated that the PAF and the PSF would continue to sponsor talented young players besides making concerted efforts to help the country regain its glory in the world squash.
The final was played between Pakistani players Nasir Iqbal and Noor Zaman in which Nasir Iqbal clinched the title of PSF Combaxx International Squash Tournament for Men.
He defeated Noor Zaman with a game score of 3-0 (11-7, 11-7 and 11-6) in 33 minutes and won the championship finals.
