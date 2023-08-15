Search

Pakistan

Burj Khalifa lights up white and green to mark Pakistan's Independence Day (VIDEO)

Web Desk 01:24 PM | 15 Aug, 2023
Burj Khalifa lights up white and green to mark Pakistan's Independence Day (VIDEO)
Source: @burjkhalifa (Instagram)

ABU DHABI – World’s tallest building Burj Khalifa lit up with Pakistan's national flag, as the United Arab Emirates marked the South Asian nation's Independence Day.

A clip of the skyscraper lit Pakistan's colors was widely shared online as the 828 meters tall building turned white and green, but this year saw the iconic moment in a famous tourist attraction with delay, which brings people ire.

As the clock sets to midnight, Pakistanis flocked at the fountain area of Burj Khalifa to see the Pakistan flag, but to their surprise, the UAE landmark did not turn white and green.

People were quick enough to share the ordeal on social media platforms with posts expressing anger and sadness over the act.

After much delay, Burj Khalifa lit up in white and green to honor the Independence Day of the South Asian nation.

India’s Anju celebrates Independence Day of Pakistan along with Nasrullah

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

‘Ertugrul’ actor Celal Al felicitates Pakistanis on Independence Day (VIDEO)

11:36 AM | 15 Aug, 2023

What could be the latest petrol price in Pakistan from August 16?

10:14 AM | 15 Aug, 2023

Black Day: Kashmiris observe India's Independence Day with protests, rallies

09:59 AM | 15 Aug, 2023

Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi celebrates 77th Independence Day

10:41 PM | 14 Aug, 2023

Is Pakistan in talks with Russia again to buy another oil cargo?

10:59 PM | 14 Aug, 2023

Suzuki Every latest price update in Pakistan

08:18 PM | 14 Aug, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Outcry on social media as PCB omits Imran Khan from Independence Day ...

03:28 PM | 15 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 15 August, 2023 

09:02 AM | 15 Aug, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee plunges by Rs3.62 against dollar in interbank market

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee suffered a Rs3.62 devaluation against the dollar in interbank trading on Tuesday as uncertainty looms larger.

During intra-bank trading on the first working day of the week, the rupee was quoted at 291.75, moving up by over Rs3 in the inter-bank market.

Last week, the rupee moved down by 0.52pc and settled at 288.49 against the greenback as uncertainty looms over the political crisis in the country.

In open market, dollar again crossed 300-mark as benefits of IMF Stand By Agreement fades away.

The local currency continued down trajectory in recent weeks while inflows seemed to have dried up with forex reserves held by the country’s central bank plunging $110 million on a weekly basis, dropping to $8.04 billion.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/15-Aug-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-august-15-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – August 15, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,750 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,980.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,395 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,407.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (15 August 2023) 

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Karachi PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Islamabad PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Peshawar PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Quetta PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Sialkot PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Attock PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Gujranwala PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Jehlum PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Multan PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Bahawalpur PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Gujrat PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Nawabshah PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Chakwal PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Hyderabad PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Nowshehra PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Sargodha PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Faisalabad PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450
Mirpur PKR 222,750 PKR 2,450

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Salman Toor, the man Ali Sethi is allegedly married to?

Who is Anwaarul Haq Kakar – new caretaker PM of Pakistan?

Profile: Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

Who is Jalil Abbas Jilani?

Imran Khan : Biography, Age, Wife, Sons, Cricket & Politics

PROFILE: Pervez Khattak

Who are Anju and Nasrullah — the Pakistani-Indian couple making headlines | Marriage details

Who was Oppenheimer? Here’s when father of atomic bomb met Pakistani physicist Dr Abdus Salam

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: