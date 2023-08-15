Burj Khalifa lights up white and green to mark Pakistan's Independence Day (VIDEO)

ABU DHABI – World’s tallest building Burj Khalifa lit up with Pakistan's national flag, as the United Arab Emirates marked the South Asian nation's Independence Day.

A clip of the skyscraper lit Pakistan's colors was widely shared online as the 828 meters tall building turned white and green, but this year saw the iconic moment in a famous tourist attraction with delay, which brings people ire.

As the clock sets to midnight, Pakistanis flocked at the fountain area of Burj Khalifa to see the Pakistan flag, but to their surprise, the UAE landmark did not turn white and green.

#BurjKhalifa displaying Pakistan's Flag at the 76th Independence Day of Islamic Republic of #Pakistan ????????



Pakistan Zindabad ????????

Pakistan Paiandabad pic.twitter.com/on3Ad59Vvd — Pakistan Strategic Forum (@ForumStrategic) August 14, 2023

People were quick enough to share the ordeal on social media platforms with posts expressing anger and sadness over the act.

After much delay, Burj Khalifa lit up in white and green to honor the Independence Day of the South Asian nation.