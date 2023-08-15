Babar Azam 'set to marry after World Cup' but who is the bride of Pakistani skipper?

LAHORE – Pakistan’s all-format captain Babar Azam's stardom is unmatchable as a flamboyant hitter has established himself as one of the finest batsmen in recent times, who amassed millions of followers.
Lately, the famous cricketer made headlines as unverified reports quoting sources claimed that the 28-year-old is likely to be married after participating in ODI World Cup 2023, the much-anticipated event slated to be held in India this year.
As per the revised schedule, World Cup will commence on October 7, and will culminate after mid-November.
It was reported that the celebrated Pakistani cricketer will marry soon after the mega event.
Reports claimed that the family of the Pakistani skipper has started the wedding preparations however Babar and his family members have not denied the rumors and remained tight-lipped.
It was reported that Babar is slated to tie the knot with his cousin, the family is yet to confirm the bride’s name and further details.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee suffered a Rs3.62 devaluation against the dollar in interbank trading on Tuesday as uncertainty looms larger.
During intra-bank trading on the first working day of the week, the rupee was quoted at 291.75, moving up by over Rs3 in the inter-bank market.
Last week, the rupee moved down by 0.52pc and settled at 288.49 against the greenback as uncertainty looms over the political crisis in the country.
In open market, dollar again crossed 300-mark as benefits of IMF Stand By Agreement fades away.
The local currency continued down trajectory in recent weeks while inflows seemed to have dried up with forex reserves held by the country’s central bank plunging $110 million on a weekly basis, dropping to $8.04 billion.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,750 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,980.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,395 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,407.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Karachi
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Quetta
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Attock
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Multan
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
