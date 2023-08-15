Babar Azam 'set to marry after World Cup' but who is the bride of Pakistani skipper?

LAHORE – Pakistan’s all-format captain Babar Azam's stardom is unmatchable as a flamboyant hitter has established himself as one of the finest batsmen in recent times, who amassed millions of followers.

Lately, the famous cricketer made headlines as unverified reports quoting sources claimed that the 28-year-old is likely to be married after participating in ODI World Cup 2023, the much-anticipated event slated to be held in India this year.

As per the revised schedule, World Cup will commence on October 7, and will culminate after mid-November.

It was reported that the celebrated Pakistani cricketer will marry soon after the mega event.

Reports claimed that the family of the Pakistani skipper has started the wedding preparations however Babar and his family members have not denied the rumors and remained tight-lipped.

It was reported that Babar is slated to tie the knot with his cousin, the family is yet to confirm the bride’s name and further details.