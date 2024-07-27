Senator Siddiqui dares PTI chief to speak the truth 

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Senator Irfan Siddiqui dared PTI chief Imran Khan to speak the truth and confess his crimes including conspiracy to overthrow the army chief through mutiny.

“Admit pitting the PTI against the army, attacked Rawalpindi to stop appointment of General Asim Munir and conspired for a military rebellion to overthrow the army chief on May 9,” Senator Siddiqui asked PTI chief to confess in a statement on Saturday.

Commenting on PTI chief’s pleadings to the army chief, the Senator asked him “to be a man and show some courage and admit all your deeds.”

Addressing Khan, senator Siddiqui said “speak the complete truth if you've lost your nerve and can no longer bear the burden of hiding it.”

Sidduqi said that Khan must admit that he was behind the May 9 riots and had orchestrated attacks on more than 200 military installations including martyrs memorials.

He said that Khan should admit that “burning of air force plans, mocking the martyrs in helicopter crash, inciting abuse against the army chief on social media, running advertisement campaign on intercity buses abroad against the military and its chief, making videos portraying General Munir as the Yahya Khan of this era, and writing articles against the military and the chief from jail."

The senator asked Khan to admit his crimes instead of shifting blames on others.