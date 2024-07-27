Senator Siddiqui dares PTI chief to speak the truth 

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Senator Irfan Siddiqui dared PTI chief Imran Khan to speak the truth and confess his crimes including conspiracy to overthrow the army chief through mutiny.
“Admit pitting the PTI against the army, attacked Rawalpindi to stop appointment of General Asim Munir and conspired for a military rebellion to overthrow the army chief on May 9,” Senator Siddiqui asked PTI chief to confess in a statement on Saturday.
Commenting on PTI chief’s pleadings to the army chief, the Senator asked him “to be a man and show some courage and admit all your deeds.”
Addressing Khan, senator Siddiqui said “speak the complete truth if you've lost your nerve and can no longer bear the burden of hiding it.”
Sidduqi said that Khan must admit that he was behind the May 9 riots and had orchestrated attacks on more than 200 military installations including martyrs memorials.
He said that Khan should admit that “burning of air force plans, mocking the martyrs in helicopter crash, inciting abuse against the army chief on social media, running advertisement campaign on intercity buses abroad against the military and its chief, making videos portraying General Munir as the Yahya Khan of this era, and writing articles against the military and the chief from jail."
The senator asked Khan to admit his crimes instead of shifting blames on others.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 27, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.85 and selling rate is 303.95.
British Pound rate is 356.25 for buying, and 360.5 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.85 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301.85
|303.95
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.25
|360.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.85
|77.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.9
|74.63
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.95
|186.75
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.85
|205.85
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.5
|204.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.70
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.