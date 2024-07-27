Woman fatally shot by brother-in-law in suspected honor killing

In a tragic incident in Quaidabad, a mother of two was fatally shot inside her home. The victim's husband is currently working in Dubai.
SHO Quaidabad Ghulam Hussain Pirzada reported that initial investigations suggest the shooting was an honor killing perpetrated by the victim's brother-in-law. The victim was shot three times, twice in the neck and once in the abdomen. Her body was transported to Jinnah Hospital by Chhipa volunteers for official procedures.
The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon. Upon receiving the report, police arrived at the scene and summoned the Crime Scene Unit to collect evidence. The victim was identified as 35-year-old Zainab Bibi, wife of Nadeem.
Police stated that the victim lived on the first floor of the house, while her brother-in-law resided on the ground floor. Zainab Bibi, a mother of two, was shot three times by her brother-in-law—twice in the neck and once in the abdomen.
Three shell casings from a 9mm pistol were recovered from the scene, which have been taken into custody by the Crime Scene Unit. The firearm used in the shooting is licensed, and both the suspect and the victim hail from Mardan. Police are conducting raids to apprehend the suspect, who is expected to be arrested soon.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 27, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.85 and selling rate is 303.95.
British Pound rate is 356.25 for buying, and 360.5 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.85 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301.85
|303.95
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.25
|360.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.85
|77.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.9
|74.63
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.95
|186.75
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.85
|205.85
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.5
|204.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.70
