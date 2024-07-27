Search

Pakistan

Woman fatally shot by brother-in-law in suspected honor killing

07:39 PM | 27 Jul, 2024
honor killing

In a tragic incident in Quaidabad, a mother of two was fatally shot inside her home. The victim's husband is currently working in Dubai.

SHO Quaidabad Ghulam Hussain Pirzada reported that initial investigations suggest the shooting was an honor killing perpetrated by the victim's brother-in-law. The victim was shot three times, twice in the neck and once in the abdomen. Her body was transported to Jinnah Hospital by Chhipa volunteers for official procedures.

The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon. Upon receiving the report, police arrived at the scene and summoned the Crime Scene Unit to collect evidence. The victim was identified as 35-year-old Zainab Bibi, wife of Nadeem.

Police stated that the victim lived on the first floor of the house, while her brother-in-law resided on the ground floor. Zainab Bibi, a mother of two, was shot three times by her brother-in-law—twice in the neck and once in the abdomen.

Three shell casings from a 9mm pistol were recovered from the scene, which have been taken into custody by the Crime Scene Unit. The firearm used in the shooting is licensed, and both the suspect and the victim hail from Mardan. Police are conducting raids to apprehend the suspect, who is expected to be arrested soon.

Pakistan

07:39 PM | 27 Jul, 2024

Woman fatally shot by brother-in-law in suspected honor killing

06:36 PM | 27 Jul, 2024

Senator Siddiqui dares PTI chief to speak the truth 

05:48 PM | 27 Jul, 2024

Electricity distribution companies set for privatization, says PCB

05:24 PM | 27 Jul, 2024

How to stay safe from fraud while buying mobile phones in Pakistan?

05:04 PM | 27 Jul, 2024

PIA air hostess arrested for alleged currency smuggling at Lahore ...

04:48 PM | 27 Jul, 2024

Man takes LESCO to High Court over PKR 150,000 bill for 126 units

Pakistan

08:16 PM | 24 Jul, 2024

Foreigners can now travel free as Pakistan waives visa fee for 126 ...

08:49 AM | 26 Jul, 2024

Akbar Bugti’s grandson among five killed in Karachi’s DHA

10:03 AM | 25 Jul, 2024

Indian woman 'fakes identity' to meet husband in Pakistan

09:35 PM | 24 Jul, 2024

50,000 Pakistanis missing in Iraq after going for pilgrimages

12:41 PM | 25 Jul, 2024

Imran Khan seeks court protection against army custody in May 9 cases

09:25 PM | 26 Jul, 2024

What could be the petrol price in Pakistan from Aug 1, 2024?

Advertisement

Latest

07:39 PM | 27 Jul, 2024

Woman fatally shot by brother-in-law in suspected honor killing

Gold & Silver

06:10 PM | 27 Jul, 2024

Gold extends gains in Pakistan; check latest per tola rate

Forex

US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Pound, Riyal Rate in Pakistan Today - Currency Rates 27 July 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 27, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.85 and selling rate is 303.95.

British Pound rate is 356.25 for buying, and 360.5 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.85 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.4  280.1 
Euro EUR 301.85  303.95
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.25  360.5 
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.85  77.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.9 74.63
Australian Dollar AUD 184.95 186.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.05 749.05
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.85 205.85
China Yuan CNY 38.4 38.8
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908 917
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.85 59.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.5 204.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.6 26.9
Swiss Franc CHF 309.05 311.55
Thai Bhat THB 7.55 7.70

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: