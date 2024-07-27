Woman fatally shot by brother-in-law in suspected honor killing

In a tragic incident in Quaidabad, a mother of two was fatally shot inside her home. The victim's husband is currently working in Dubai.

SHO Quaidabad Ghulam Hussain Pirzada reported that initial investigations suggest the shooting was an honor killing perpetrated by the victim's brother-in-law. The victim was shot three times, twice in the neck and once in the abdomen. Her body was transported to Jinnah Hospital by Chhipa volunteers for official procedures.

The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon. Upon receiving the report, police arrived at the scene and summoned the Crime Scene Unit to collect evidence. The victim was identified as 35-year-old Zainab Bibi, wife of Nadeem.

Three shell casings from a 9mm pistol were recovered from the scene, which have been taken into custody by the Crime Scene Unit. The firearm used in the shooting is licensed, and both the suspect and the victim hail from Mardan. Police are conducting raids to apprehend the suspect, who is expected to be arrested soon.