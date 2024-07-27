Search

US senator seeks 'punishment' for Pakistan for 'threatening' India

08:05 PM | 27 Jul, 2024
US Republican Senator Marco Rubio introduced a bill on Friday aimed at halting security assistance to Pakistan due to its alleged threats towards India.

The US-India Defence Cooperation Act mandates a report on Pakistan's "use of offensive force, including through terrorism and proxy groups against India."

The proposed bill also seeks to "bar Pakistan from receiving assistance if it is found to have sponsored terrorism against India."

Senator Rubio also advocated for strengthening the US-India partnership to counter China's influence, emphasizing the need to enhance the strategic diplomatic, economic, and military relationship with New Delhi.

The bill aims to support India in responding to growing threats to its territorial integrity and provide necessary security assistance.

In his legislation, Senator Rubio proposed treating India with the same status as US allies such as Japan, Israel, South Korea, and other NATO allies regarding technology transfers.

He also suggested providing a limited exemption for India from the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) sanctions.

It is important to note that CAATSA authorizes the US administration to impose sanctions on countries that purchase major defense hardware from Russia.

The bill, if approved, would allow India to purchase equipment from Russia currently used by the Indian military without facing US sanctions.

Furthermore, the legislation seeks to "set a sense of Congress that expeditious consideration of certifications of letters of offer to sell defense articles, defense services, design and construction services, and major defense equipment to India is consistent with US interests and it is in the interest of peace and stability for India to have the capabilities needed to deter threats."

It also aims to authorize the Secretary of State to enter into a memorandum of understanding with India to increase military cooperation.

The bill also seeks to expedite excess defense articles to India for two years, grant India the same status as other allies, and expand International Military Education and Training Cooperation with New Delhi.
 

