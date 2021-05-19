Pakistan FM Qureshi leaves Ankara for UNGA session on Palestine

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Wednesday departed for New York from Ankar as he is on his diplomatic peace mission against the ongoing Israeli aggression against the people of Gaza.

The minister is accompanied by his counterparts from Palestine, Sudan and Turkey during the US visit where he will attend an emergency meeting of the United Nations General Assembly on Palestine issue tomorrow (Thursday).

Qureshi will draw the attention of the world community towards the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Palestinians.

He will also call on the world body to play its due role in bringing an end to the atrocities by Israeli forces, who have killed more than 200 Palestinians in Gaza bombing.

Proud to join @MevlutCavusoglu as we stand united, shoulder to shoulder, with our brother FM Dr Riyad Al Maliki from Palestine. Together, we will stand for the people of #Palestine at #UNGA75#TogetherForPalestine pic.twitter.com/yXc7a2H7Oo — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) May 19, 2021

Besides attending sessions, the foreign minister is scheduled to hold important meetings with the UNGA president and other diplomats to discuss the issue.

Earlier today, Pakistani foreign minister called on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara where both sides discuss the situation in Palestine amid continual Israeli bombardment.

Qureshi, who is all set to attend the United Nations General-Assembly (UNGA) session on Thursday, held a meeting with his Turkish counterpart along with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the Presidential Palace.

Both sides reaffirmed that the international community especially Muslim countries have a collective responsibility to ensure necessary steps to address the grave situation in Palestine.

A statement issued by the Foreign Office stated that Qureshi apprised Çavuşoğlu of the sentiment prevailing in Pakistan in support of the Palestinians including the resolution unanimously adopted by the National Assembly of Pakistan.

Pakistan also appreciated Turkey’s principled and steadfast stance on Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir issue. The two sides also discussed the ongoing preparations for the 7th Session of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council that will be held in Turkey this year, FO statement further added.

During the meeting with Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister also expressed gratitude to the Turkish premier for standing with Pakistan in the FATF. Prime Minister Imran Khan is also looking forward to visiting Turkey this year to participate in the next session of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, Qureshi told Erdoğan.