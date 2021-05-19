The Gaming King TECNO Spark 7 Pro now available in the Offline market

LAHORE – The newly launched gaming beast from TECNO, the Spark 7 Pro is now available in offline markets at a remarkable price of PKR 21,999. The phone comes as a treat for gaming enthusiasts with MediaTek Helio G80 gaming processor and 48MP AI Triple Camera in a mid-range price segment becoming an instant hit with the launch.

The interesting news for TECNO fans is that the phone is now available in the offline market for only PKR/- 21,999. But on every purchase till June 3, 2021, you will get a special PKR/- 1000 discount and a chance to win 1000 LED TVs through a mystery box.

Spark 7 Pro comes as the latest from the famous mid-range Spark series. It is equipped with a powerful MediaTek Helio G80 gaming processor, a 6.6" Dot-in display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 48MP AI Triple camera, and 4+64GB massive storage. It is a complete package for gaming enthusiasts in such a great price.

Spark 7 Pro had been in news way ahead of its launch creating immense hype in the market. The launch went live on TECNO's official Facebook page, with 5132 devices being sold in just one hour. The device was stocked out in no time. Moreover, #Spark7Pro was top trending on Twitter and Google trends on the launch day.

TECNO keeps the promise by providing high quality and latest technology for its users at an affordable price. TECNO has developed a generous customer base in Pakistan and works hard to keep up with their expectations. Now that the highly anticipated Spark phone is out, does this mean a Camon phone could be in the pipeline? Nothing is confirmed yet, so stay tuned to TECNO's social media pages for more updates.