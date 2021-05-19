Pakistani celebs join Al-Quds rally in Karachi to condemn Israeli terrorism
Pakistan celebrities were among the hundreds of people who gathered in Karachi on Wednesday to protest against the Israeli violence in Palestine.
The Al-Quds rally was organized by students to show solidarity with people of Palestine. The demonstrators carrying placards also chanted slogans condemning apartheid crimes against Palestinians.
Hania Aamir, Mahira Khan and Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui were among the celebrities attending the rally.
Aamir, the Ishqiya star, was seen walking along the protesters, holding a placard and wearing a keffiyeh headscarf in the photo shared by her on Instagram.
Mahira Khan, the "Raees" actress was seen holding "Free Palestine" placard at the demonstration.
Israel's near-relentless bombing campaign has killed 217 Palestinians, including 63 children, and wounded more than 1,400 people in just over a week in the Hamas-run enclave, according to Gaza´s health ministry.
