TCL Middle East & Africa showcases latest line-up of products in Istanbul

Web Desk
12:23 PM | 21 May, 2024
TCL Middle East & Africa showcases latest line-up of products in Istanbul

LAHORE -  TCL Electronics (1070. HK), one of the world's top TV brands, recently hosted its MEA Product Launch 2024 at the Hilton Istanbul Bosphorus. At the event, TCL unveiled its latest line of QD-Mini LED TVs, including the TCL 115” X955 Max, the world's largest QD-Mini LED TV, as well as domestic appliances. Attendees had the opportunity to experience these cutting-edge products hands-on. 

The event welcomed over 600 distinguished guests, including executives, partners, and industry insiders. They were invited to an exclusive preview of the groundbreaking technological advancements developed for the MEA region. Alongside immersive demonstrations, TCL showcased its newest products and solutions in a dedicated area, underscoring its unwavering commitment to crafting bespoke innovations tailored to enrich the lifestyles of its discerning customers.

Ms. Sunny Yang, General Manager of TCL MEA, said, "Our products are a testament to our commitment to enhancing the lives of our customers. Each home entertainment product is imbued with practical innovations aimed at enriching the lives of our customers. This aligns with our overarching goal of fostering a better quality of life by elevating everyone's entertainment experience and enhancing the aesthetics of their homes."

A notable feature of the exhibition was TCL's diverse range of home entertainment products, encompassing their XL Collection of televisions in sizes of 98", 85", 75", and various gaming models. Furthermore, the 2024 product line-up was enhanced by TCL's ultra-premium 115" X955 Max QD-Mini LED TV. 

“TCL's product emphasis lies in large-screen televisions, which serve as pivotal display devices in every home, often becoming the focal point of entertainment. The allure of super-sized screens—not only ideal for movies but also for gaming, sports, and a myriad of entertainment activities. They immerse you fully in the action, providing the ultimate immersive experience.” Ms. Sunny added. 

Experience the future of television with the World’s most extensive, TCL 115” X955 Max QD-Mini LED TV, where every detail is perfectly crafted.

The launch event showcased the remarkable capabilities of the 115” X955 Max QD-Mini LED TV, the world’s largest, providing viewers with a cinematic experience right in their living rooms. With a peak brightness of 5,000 nits (unit of measurement for brightness) and over 20,000+ local dimming zones, this TV offers precise lighting and impressive contrast, ensuring crisper and sharper visuals even on such a large scale. Equipped with QLED PRO, a 144 Hz VRR and an ONKYO 6.2.2 Hi-Fi system, the TV delivers exceptional image quality and pulse-pounding audio with an ultra-slim design.

Experience the pinnacle of home entertainment with TCL's QD-Mini LED TVs, where cutting-edge technology meets unparalleled visual excellence. 

All QD-Mini LED TVs, C855, C755 and C655 PRO, boast dynamic HDR performance, with the TCL C855 Premium QD-Mini LED TV reaching up to 3500 nits. The TVs feature QLED PRO technology, enriching colours and providing vivid contrast from the brightest whites to the deepest blacks. The low reflection feature minimizes glare, ensuring an immersive viewing experience in any environment. Audiophiles can indulge in the premium home theatre sound quality of the integrated ONKYO Hi-Fi audio system. Enhanced by the AiPQ PRO Processor and a 144Hz high refresh rate with VRR, these TVs deliver seamless, crisp visuals suitable for cinematic experiences and gaming adventures.

Home solutions to empower consumers to embrace a healthier and more convenient lifestyle.

TCL also presented new products designed to enrich and simplify daily life. Updates were shared on the Air Conditioners line-up, which featured the innovative FreshIN 3.0 and BreezeIN, renowned for their sleek, minimalist design and easy-to-maintain build. Additionally, TCL introduced its latest Free built-in series for refrigerator and washing machine models, including the TCL C2110WDG and C67110WDG Front Load Wash & Dry, empowering consumers to embrace healthier and more convenient lifestyles.

