TikTok partners with the Trust and Safety Professional Association

KARACHI - Today, TikTok is announcing its partnership with the Trust and Safety Professional Association (TSPA) providing every trust and safety professional at TikTok a membership to TSPA. This membership will allow them to access resources for career development, participate in workshops and events, and connect with a network of peers across the industry.

TikTok strives to create an engaging and supportive work environment for its employees, and safety team especially. The TikTok Trust and Safety team works to keep the platform safe and welcoming for the global community. It develops and enforces Community Guidelines so that people can be creative and have fun on TikTok without unexpectedly viewing content that violates any policies.

These employees are challenged with staying ahead of evolving violative content and making equitable and consistent policy and moderation decisions on potentially violative user-generated content. Providing access to well-being and resiliency programs is critical to supporting TikTok employees through these immensely difficult challenges.

"We want people to feel comfortable and safe to create, share, and discover on TikTok, and the resolute work of our trust and safety team is essential to this goal," said Cormac Keenan, Head of Trust & Safety, TikTok. "It's vitally important that trust and safety professionals are supported, and we are absolutely thrilled to partner with TSPA to help our employees continue to grow in their careers and learn and share best practices with others in the industry."

The partnership with TSPA reflects TikTok's deep commitment to the careers and well-being of their trust and safety employees.

“Online trust and safety is critical to healthy societal interactions, and it’s imperative to support the professionals who are doing this important work,” said Charlotte Willner, Executive Director of TSPA. “We are thrilled at having TikTok join as one of our annual supporters, and we look forward to welcoming TikTok’s trust and safety team to our membership.”

TikTok’s support will also enhance the platform’s community by enabling continuous learning and further reinforces the platform’s commitment to keeping people safe. For more on TikTok’s work in this area, visit the Safety Center.