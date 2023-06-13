Social media goes into frenzy as Bykea app hacked

LAHORE – Users in Pakistan have reported receiving explicit messages after the mobile app of Bykea, the ride-hailing, mobility, and delivery app — was targeted by hackers on Tuesday.
The hackers attacked its push notification system as users received highly inappropriate messages on their mobile phones where they used to receive updates from the company.
Hashtag Bykea started to trend on the microblogging platform where Twitter users shared pictures and GIFs to make light of the situation. Take a look at some of the most hilarious reactions to the bizarre bug in the app.
Within a few hours, the company was back up for most users after the issue was resolved. The Bykea also issued an apology after the incident.
"We apologise for the inappropriate messages sent through Bykea. We can confirm that this was a third party communication tool which got compromised," the company said in a statement.
The company also claimed to have restored the app, which it said was now “fully functional and safe to use".
"If users are facing any issues, they can reach us through our helpline," the statement said.
Bykea service is available in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, and Wah, according to its Facebook page.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against the US dollar in the inter-bank market as economic uncertainty looms.
During the interbank trading, the local currency registered marginal losses against the greenback, moving down nearly Rs0.32 during the early hours of trading on Tuesday.
Before noon, the embattled rupee hovered at around 287.98, with a decline of Re0.24 percent.
On Monday, rupee faced back-to-back blows against the high-flying dollar, and the currency settled at 287.63 in the interbank.
All eyes are on the revival of IMF bailout funds as resumption of the IMF programme remains stalled since November last year, and the government is making desperate moves to salvage funds.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,800 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,020.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,225 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,898.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold price per tola
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
Daily Pakistan diligently monitors and updates the current gold rates in Pakistan on a daily basis.
