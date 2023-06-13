Social media goes into frenzy as Bykea app hacked

LAHORE – Users in Pakistan have reported receiving explicit messages after the mobile app of Bykea, the ride-hailing, mobility, and delivery app — was targeted by hackers on Tuesday.

The hackers attacked its push notification system as users received highly inappropriate messages on their mobile phones where they used to receive updates from the company.

Hashtag Bykea started to trend on the microblogging platform where Twitter users shared pictures and GIFs to make light of the situation. Take a look at some of the most hilarious reactions to the bizarre bug in the app.

Within a few hours, the company was back up for most users after the issue was resolved. The Bykea also issued an apology after the incident.

"We apologise for the inappropriate messages sent through Bykea. We can confirm that this was a third party communication tool which got compromised," the company said in a statement.

The company also claimed to have restored the app, which it said was now “fully functional and safe to use".

"If users are facing any issues, they can reach us through our helpline," the statement said.

Bykea service is available in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, and Wah, according to its Facebook page.