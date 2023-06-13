Search

Pakistan

Social media goes into frenzy as Bykea app hacked

03:46 PM | 13 Jun, 2023
Social media goes into frenzy as Bykea app hacked
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – Users in Pakistan have reported receiving explicit messages after the mobile app of Bykea, the ride-hailing, mobility, and delivery app — was targeted by hackers on Tuesday. 

The hackers attacked its push notification system as users received highly inappropriate messages on their mobile phones where they used to receive updates from the company.  

Hashtag Bykea started to trend on the microblogging platform where Twitter users shared pictures and GIFs to make light of the situation. Take a look at some of the most hilarious reactions to the bizarre bug in the app. 

https://twitter.com/saniyamunawar/status/1668565150339588096

https://twitter.com/Itz_hussain7/status/1668555241111920641

https://twitter.com/Cheifkat23/status/1668553162129649665

https://twitter.com/Daniyal441/status/1668552223692034048

https://twitter.com/Bullybob02/status/1668551144640225280

Within a few hours, the company was back up for most users after the issue was resolved. The Bykea also issued an apology after the incident. 

"We apologise for the inappropriate messages sent through Bykea. We can confirm that this was a third party communication tool which got compromised," the company said in a statement.

The company also claimed to have restored the app, which it said was now “fully functional and safe to use".

https://twitter.com/bykeapk/status/1668534021276704768

"If users are facing any issues, they can reach us through our helpline," the statement said.

Bykea service is available in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, and Wah, according to its Facebook page. 

Social media accounts of Pakistan embassy in Serbia hacked

Pakistan

Four dead as truck falls into Neelum River

01:00 PM | 4 Jun, 2023

Pakistan plans to launch mobile app to pace up working at ministries

03:38 PM | 30 May, 2023

Pakistan Army takes ex-PTI MPA among 16 into custody for trial after Jinnah House attack

11:26 PM | 25 May, 2023

Picture of Gen Bajwa sitting next to Gen Asim at Martyrs Day ceremony goes viral

09:23 PM | 25 May, 2023

Ex-PTI MNA Saima Nadeem offloaded from Canada bound flight, taken into custody

09:18 AM | 24 May, 2023

Another PIA flight steward goes missing in Canada

12:33 PM | 21 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Social media goes into frenzy as Bykea app hacked

03:46 PM | 13 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily horoscope – 13 June, 2023

09:09 AM | 13 Jun, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against the US dollar in the inter-bank market as economic uncertainty looms.

During the interbank trading, the local currency registered marginal losses against the greenback, moving down nearly Rs0.32 during the early hours of trading on Tuesday.

Before noon, the embattled rupee hovered at around 287.98, with a decline of Re0.24 percent.

On Monday, rupee faced back-to-back blows against the high-flying dollar, and the currency settled at 287.63 in the interbank.

All eyes are on the revival of IMF bailout funds as resumption of the IMF programme remains stalled since November last year, and the government is making desperate moves to salvage funds.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/13-Jun-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-june-13-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 13, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,800 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,020.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,225 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,898.  

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today [ 13 June 2023 ] : Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad

City Gold price per tola Silver
Lahore PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Karachi PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Islamabad PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Peshawar PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Quetta PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Sialkot PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Attock PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Gujranwala PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Jehlum PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Multan PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Bahawalpur PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Gujrat PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Nawabshah PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Chakwal PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Hyderabad PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Nowshehra PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Sargodha PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Faisalabad PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Mirpur PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615

Daily Pakistan diligently monitors and updates the current gold rates in Pakistan on a daily basis. 

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: