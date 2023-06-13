US announces sanctions against Pakistani, Chinese companies linked to missile programme

NEW YORK – The Biden administration has announced sanctions several Pakistani and Chinese companies for contributing to South Asian country’s ballistic missile programme and other weapons contributions.

The US Commerce Department has added nine Chinese and Pakistani companies to an export control list for allegedly working against the US interests and its foreign policies.

As a whole, the US has added 43 entities to the export control list, including Frontier Services Group Ltd, a security and aviation company previously run by Erik Prince, for providing training to Chinese military pilots and other activities.

The Test Flying Academy of South Africa, Frontier Services Group sites in China, Kenya, Laos and the United Arab Emirates; TFASA units in South Africa, China, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom; and aerospace and defense conglomerate Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) entities in China and South Africa, have been restricted from the US exports.

“It is imperative that we prevent China from acquiring US technologies and know-how to enable their military modernization programs,” Matthew Axelrod, a Commerce official, said in a statement.

Shanghai Supercomputing Technology Co. Ltd. is among the total 31 Chinese entities added to the list. It has been accused of offering cloud-based supercomputing capabilities to support hypersonics research.