US announces sanctions against Pakistani, Chinese companies linked to missile programme

NEW YORK – The Biden administration has announced sanctions several Pakistani and Chinese companies for contributing to South Asian country’s ballistic missile programme and other weapons contributions.
The US Commerce Department has added nine Chinese and Pakistani companies to an export control list for allegedly working against the US interests and its foreign policies.
As a whole, the US has added 43 entities to the export control list, including Frontier Services Group Ltd, a security and aviation company previously run by Erik Prince, for providing training to Chinese military pilots and other activities.
The Test Flying Academy of South Africa, Frontier Services Group sites in China, Kenya, Laos and the United Arab Emirates; TFASA units in South Africa, China, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom; and aerospace and defense conglomerate Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) entities in China and South Africa, have been restricted from the US exports.
“It is imperative that we prevent China from acquiring US technologies and know-how to enable their military modernization programs,” Matthew Axelrod, a Commerce official, said in a statement.
Shanghai Supercomputing Technology Co. Ltd. is among the total 31 Chinese entities added to the list. It has been accused of offering cloud-based supercomputing capabilities to support hypersonics research.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against the US dollar in the inter-bank market as economic uncertainty looms.
During the interbank trading, the local currency registered marginal losses against the greenback, moving down nearly Rs0.32 during the early hours of trading on Tuesday.
Before noon, the embattled rupee hovered at around 287.98, with a decline of Re0.24 percent.
On Monday, rupee faced back-to-back blows against the high-flying dollar, and the currency settled at 287.63 in the interbank.
All eyes are on the revival of IMF bailout funds as resumption of the IMF programme remains stalled since November last year, and the government is making desperate moves to salvage funds.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/13-Jun-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-june-13-2023
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,800 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,020.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,225 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,898.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold price per tola
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Karachi
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Quetta
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Attock
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Multan
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
Daily Pakistan diligently monitors and updates the current gold rates in Pakistan on a daily basis.
