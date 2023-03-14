Search

Rupee slips against dollar amid IMF bailout delay

07:22 PM | 14 Mar, 2023
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee continued its losing streak on second consecutive day against the US dollar in the interbank and open markets as clouds of uncertainty hangover the revival of the IMF deal.

The local currency depreciated by 0.24% against the greenback in the interbank market, settling at Rs282.29 as compared to Friday’s Rs281.61 when it witnessed a decline of 0.30%.

Reports said the Pakistan was not included in the IMF’s agenda till March 31, a development that has also sparked negative sentiments among the investors.

Meanwhile, the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data shows the price of gold (24 carats) increased by Rs2,300 per tola and Rs1,972 per 10 grams to reach Rs201,500 and Rs172,754, respectively.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 14, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 14, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:30 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.5 286.5
Euro EUR 299.5 302.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 338.6 342
U.A.E Dirham AED 77 77.75
Saudi Riyal SAR 75 75.5
Australian Dollar AUD 184.5 186.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 742 750
Canadian Dollar CAD 202 204.2
China Yuan CNY 39.64 40.04
Danish Krone DKK 39.65 40.05
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.3 35.65
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.6 916.6
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.58 61.18
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.23 26.53
Omani Riyal OMR 716.82 724.82
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.84 72.54
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.4 204.4
Swedish Korona SEK 26.07 26.37
Swiss Franc CHF 297.95 300.45
Thai Bhat THB 7.98 8.13

