Office timing for Ramadan 2023 decided

ISLAMABAD – The federal government on Monday announced the new timing for office work during the Ramadan 2023.

The timings will be 7:30am to 2:30pm and up to 12:30pm on Fridays starting from the first of Ramadan and will be followed in the summer season as per the decision of the cabinet.

An official notification has not been issued yet. However, the decision has been made by the committee.

The monitoring committee to oversee the implementation of austerity measures has discussed the timings during a meeting held in Islamabad on Monday — with Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in the chair. The meeting reviewed the implementation of the decisions of its first meeting on the implementation of austerity measures.

The meeting was updated on the status of the use of luxury vehicles and was apprised that a majority of the allocated vehicles have been returned by the cabinet members.

The meeting also deliberated on the withdrawal of the use of security vehicles and decided to implement the decision in letter and spirit.