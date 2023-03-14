Office timing for Ramadan 2023 decided

ISLAMABAD – The federal government on Monday announced the new timing for office work during the Ramadan 2023.
The timings will be 7:30am to 2:30pm and up to 12:30pm on Fridays starting from the first of Ramadan and will be followed in the summer season as per the decision of the cabinet.
An official notification has not been issued yet. However, the decision has been made by the committee.
The monitoring committee to oversee the implementation of austerity measures has discussed the timings during a meeting held in Islamabad on Monday — with Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in the chair. The meeting reviewed the implementation of the decisions of its first meeting on the implementation of austerity measures.
The meeting was updated on the status of the use of luxury vehicles and was apprised that a majority of the allocated vehicles have been returned by the cabinet members.
The meeting also deliberated on the withdrawal of the use of security vehicles and decided to implement the decision in letter and spirit.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 14, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:30 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.5
|286.5
|Euro
|EUR
|299.5
|302.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|338.6
|342
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77
|77.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75
|75.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.5
|186.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742
|750
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202
|204.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.65
|40.05
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.3
|35.65
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.6
|916.6
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.58
|61.18
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.23
|26.53
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|716.82
|724.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.84
|72.54
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.07
|26.37
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|297.95
|300.45
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.98
|8.13
KARACHI – Gold continued to gain ground in the domestic market on second day of the business week, Monday, as rupee further weakened against the US dollar in the interbank and open markets.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data shows the price of gold (24 carats) increased by Rs2,300 per tola and Rs1,972 per 10 grams to reach Rs201,500 and Rs172,754, respectively.
In the international market, the price of the precious metal surged by $32 to reach $1,866.
The Pakistani rupee depreciated by 0.24% against the US dollar in the interbank market, settling at Rs282.29 as compared to Friday’s Rs281.61.
