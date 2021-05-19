PM Imran inaugurates low-cost flats for labourers in Peshawar

PESHAWAR – Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday inaugurated a housing project to provide low-cost family flats to labourers in the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa province.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of the projected located at Regi Lalma in Peshawar, the premier said that the PTI government is committed to facilitate the marginalized segment of the society as per vision of the State of Madinah.

Lashing out a predecessor government, he said no attention was paid to the labour class by successive regimes in past.

وزیر اعظم عمران خان نے شاہی بالا، ریگی للمہ پشاور میں کم لاگت فیملی فلیٹس کی تقریب تقسیم میں شرکت کی۔



منصوبے کے تحت 2056 رجسٹرڈ ورکرز میں فیملی فلیٹس تقسیم کئے جائیں گے۔ ٪3 کوٹہ بیواؤں جبکہ ٪2 کوٹہ معذور افراد کے لیے مختص کیا گیا ہے۔

PTI is the first government, which has given priority to this class by launching health and housing schemes.

Under the project, 2,056 family flats will be distributed among registered workers of the province through balloting. Three percent quota has been reserved for widows and two percent for differently abled people.

The premier also visited the site of under-construction Mohmand Dams. While talking about the dam, he said that the reservoir will be completed by 2025 and it will irrigate 17,000 acres of land, provide 300 million gallon water to the residents of Peshawar and generate cheap electricity, Radio Pakistan reported.

"جس قیمت پر بجلی بن رہی ہے اس سے کم قیمت پر فروخت ہورہی ہے،"



"جس قیمت پر بجلی بن رہی ہے اس سے کم قیمت پر فروخت ہورہی ہے،"

وزیرِاعظم عمران خان کی مہمند میں میڈیا نمائندگان سے گفتگو

He said 10 smaller and bigger dams will be constructed in the country by 2028 to meet the needs of electricity and ensure food security in the country.