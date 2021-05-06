PM Imran breaks ground for Punjab Peri-urban housing scheme in Lahore (VIDEO)

LAHORE – Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday performed the groundbreaking of the Punjab Peri-Urban Low-Cost Housing scheme.

The premier while speaking at the launching event in the Punjab capital, mentioned various sectors of Pakistan, including agriculture and tourism, that the previous government ignored over the decades.

Khan while lamenting at opposition parties said the 'mafia' never thought about providing low-cost housing projects for the poor. He said if Pakistan's housing sector booms, it will lead to a positive effect on other industries as well.

According to Prime Minister Office, the premier, during his day-long visit to Lahore, will chair various meetings in the metropolis. Moreover, he will also discuss key political matters with the provincial administration.

کمزور طبقے کو سستے گھروں کی فراہمی کی جانب ایک اور اہم سنگ میل۔



وزیراعظم عمران خان کل لاہور میں پیری اربن ہاؤسنگ سکیم کا آغاز کریں گے۔



اس منصوبے کے تحت 22 اضلاع کی 39 تحصیلوں میں 10,000 کم لاگت گھروں کی تعمیر کی جائے گی۔#نیا_پاکستان_ہاؤسنگ

Khan will also meet Punjab CM Usman Buzdar, where the Chief Minister will brief him on the provincial government strategy to curb the deadly third wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

Reports in local media also suggest that the PM would also attend a fund-raising programme at Shaukat Khanum Hospital during his brief visit.

PM will also virtually inaugurate work on different sites at Chiniot, DG Khan, Chunian, Khaneawal, Khushab, Mandi Bahauddin, Mianwali, Jalalpur Pirwalla, and Sargodha. These residential colonies consisting of 100 to 500 housing units would be constructed in the suburbs of cities and rural areas of Punjab.

The Board of Revenue Punjab will provide land for the scheme at an affordable price. The Board identified 133 sites in 35 districts of Punjab. The government of Punjab has been provided funds under the first phase for the development of land and infrastructure on these sites.