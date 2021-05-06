Shafqat Mahmood shoots down rumours about cancellation of class 9, 11 exams
Web Desk
11:30 AM | 6 May, 2021
Shafqat Mahmood shoots down rumours about cancellation of class 9, 11 exams
ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood Wednesday shot down rumours about the cancellation of examinations for classes 9 and 11.

Taking it to Twitter, the ruling party leader dispelled reports in mainstream media. No truth in rumours that exams will not be held, he wrote in the clarification tweet. Adding that class 9 and 11 exams will take place according to the timetable of the respective boards.

Earlier, reports in media suggest that a steering committee of the Inter Board Committee of Chairmen IBCC conducted an online meeting in which the officials agreed to conduct examinations for Class-10 and Class-12 while students of Class-9 and Class-11 will likely to promote to the next classes without exams this year.

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf leader a day earlier while speaking a private news channel announced that intermediate examinations in the country would be held after June 15. Adding that, the Covid situation is getting better in Pakistan due to lockdown and mass vaccinations. I am very hopeful about conducting examinations this year, he further added.

