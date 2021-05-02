PM Imran makes surprise visit to Islamabad bazaars without protocol (VIDEO)
Web Desk
08:18 PM | 2 May, 2021
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday made surprise visit of different localities of Pakistan's capital to inspect the business activities, implementation of anti-COVID standard operating procedures as well as development works.

A video of the premier's visit, shared across the social media handles of Prime Minister's Office, shows Khan driving a car himself on the streets of Islamabad. He is also seen stopping at a signal to let other cars pass first.

Accompanied by Senator Faisal Javed and Capital Development Authority (CDA) chairman Aamir Ahmed Ali, PM Imran visited the modular carts placed in G-11 Markaz under Ehsaas Program's Rerhi Baan initiative. He asked the cart owners about their business activities.

The prime minister, who also wore a mask, also advised a boy standing next to a cart in a bazaar to wear the mask as part of the government's efforts to strictly implement the anti-COVID precautions amidst third wave of the pandemic.

During his visit, the premier reviewed the Ehsaas Rehri Baan Pilot Project, Ramadan Sasta Bazaar, Sewage Treatment Plant at sector I-9, and under construction Korang cricket Ground where he was briefed by the CDA chairman about the projects.

He also inspected the stone lining of storm water drains.

