Saudi Arabia to build King Salman complex at Islamabad university

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's capital city will soon have a mosque named after Saudi Arabian King Salman bin Abdul Aziz at the new campus of the International Islamic University (IIU).

The foundation of the King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Mosque will be laid within this year at the new campus of the International Islamic University, IIU's rector Dr. Masoom Yasinzai told Arab News this week.

It is not just going to be a mosque but will have a huge complex with a research and cultural center for scholars and students, the varsity said in a statement.

There will be an ample capacity in the inner hall of the mosque where as many as 4000 male and 2000 female will offer prayer, while the yard will also have a capacity to accommodate 6000 people. There will be a library and a museum, while there will also be a Muhammad bin Salman Auditorium for conferences in the Mosque.

The research center will focus on the Arabic language, Islamic culture and heritage, he added.

Initially, the construction of the mosque was going to cost Rs. 500 million ($3.3 million) but now the research and cultural center has also been included in the project, which will raise its cost, Dr Yasinzai was quoted by the Arab daily as saying.

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s adviser on religious harmony, Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi has hailed it as "another monument of the Saudi-Pak friendship."