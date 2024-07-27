Hassan Ali unlikely to play against Bangladesh due to persistent elbow injury

National fast bowler Hassan Ali continues to struggle with an elbow injury, casting doubt on his participation in the upcoming series against Bangladesh.
Sources reveal that Hassan Ali's elbow injury prevented him from completing matches during his county cricket stint. The fast bowler had a contract with Warwickshire County, but his persistent injury hindered his performance.
According to insiders, Hassan Ali is now set to undergo comprehensive treatment for his elbow injury. This development has raised concerns about his availability for the two-match Test series against Bangladesh.
The series between Pakistan and Bangladesh is scheduled to begin on August 21 in Rawalpindi. With several key players potentially missing out, the team selection is expected to be challenging.
Hassan Ali's participation in the Test series remains uncertain, and his recovery will be closely monitored by the team's medical staff.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 27, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.85 and selling rate is 303.95.
British Pound rate is 356.25 for buying, and 360.5 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.85 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301.85
|303.95
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.25
|360.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.85
|77.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.9
|74.63
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.95
|186.75
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.85
|205.85
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.5
|204.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.70
