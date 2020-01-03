Guru Gobind Ji birth anniversary celebrations begin at Gurdwara Kartarpur today
12:57 PM | 3 Jan, 2020
Share
NAROWAL - The birthday anniversary celebrations for the 10th Sikh Guru Gobind Singh Ji commenced at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Narowal today (Friday).
According to details, more than two thousand local Sikh community members will attend the celebrations.
Sikh Yatrees from India will also participate in the birth anniversary celebrations.
- Kashmiris to observe Right to Self-Determination Day today12:39 AM | 5 Jan, 2020
- Team Pakistan continue winning streak at British Junior Open11:06 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
- Pakistan collected Rs2083b in taxes in first 6 months of FY19/20: FBR10:19 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
- Robbers strike house of PM Imran's nephew in Lahore09:35 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
-
Eman Suleman ties the knot in a beautiful nikkah ceremony
06:55 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
- Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are giving us major vaccay goals with ...05:31 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
- Miley Cyrus settles $300 million song lawsuit03:52 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
- Saudi Arabia hands over Qandeel Baloch's brother to Pakistan01:56 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
- OGRA recommends hike in petroleum prices for January 202006:54 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Pakistan asks UNMOGIP to brief UNSC on Kashmir situation07:21 PM | 29 Dec, 2019
- 2020 will be year of development, prosperity: Firdous04:01 PM | 28 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019