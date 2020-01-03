Guru Gobind Ji birth anniversary celebrations begin at Gurdwara Kartarpur today
Web Desk
12:57 PM | 3 Jan, 2020
Guru Gobind Ji birth anniversary celebrations begin at Gurdwara Kartarpur today
Share

NAROWAL - The birthday anniversary celebrations for the 10th Sikh Guru Gobind Singh Ji commenced at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Narowal today (Friday). 

According to details, more than two thousand local Sikh community members will attend the celebrations.

Sikh Yatrees from India will also participate in the birth anniversary celebrations.

More From This Category
Kashmiris to observe Right to Self-Determination ...
12:39 AM | 5 Jan, 2020
Robbers strike house of PM Imran's nephew in ...
09:35 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
US resumes military training program for Pakistan
09:22 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
Pakistan inducts high-tech maritime patrol ...
08:25 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
KP govt announces major reshuffle in provincial ...
04:59 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
PM Imran inaugurates Huawei ICT Lab at NAMAL ...
04:15 PM | 4 Jan, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Eman Suleman ties the knot in a beautiful nikkah ceremony
06:55 PM | 4 Jan, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr