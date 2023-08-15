CJP directs ECP to conduct delimitations transparently

ISLAMABAD – Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial on Tuesday emphasised the need for the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to carry out the delimitation of constituencies with transparency.
CJP Bandial’s comments were made while presiding over a two-member bench that was hearing petitions related to the delimitations of provincial constituencies PS 7, 8, and 9 in Shikarpur. These constituencies had been contested in the apex court in 2018.
During the hearing, CJP Bandial underlined that the delimitation of constituencies was a matter of significant public interest and had been a subject of discussion in the highest court on multiple occasions.
“The Election Commission should ensure that delimitations are conducted transparently,” stated the chief judge. He further emphasised that even a slight modification of the circle by the ‘tapedar’ (land record officer) could impact the number of votes a candidate receives.
Additionally, CJP Bandial inquired about the schedule for the upcoming general elections. In response, Director General (Law) Muhammad Arshad seemed uncertain.
“As of now, there is no fixed date for the elections. The election commission needs to address all concerns before the polling takes place,” commented the CJP.
He went on to highlight that this issue is particularly sensitive in Sindh, where grievances often arise regarding the accuracy of the delimitation process in the province.
After hearing the arguments, the Supreme Court referred the matter back to the electoral body for further consideration.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee suffered a Rs3.62 devaluation against the dollar in interbank trading on Tuesday as uncertainty looms larger.
During intra-bank trading on the first working day of the week, the rupee was quoted at 291.75, moving up by over Rs3 in the inter-bank market.
Last week, the rupee moved down by 0.52pc and settled at 288.49 against the greenback as uncertainty looms over the political crisis in the country.
In open market, dollar again crossed 300-mark as benefits of IMF Stand By Agreement fades away.
The local currency continued down trajectory in recent weeks while inflows seemed to have dried up with forex reserves held by the country’s central bank plunging $110 million on a weekly basis, dropping to $8.04 billion.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/15-Aug-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-august-15-2023
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,750 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,980.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,395 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,407.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Karachi
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Quetta
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Attock
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Multan
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.