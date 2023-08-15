CJP directs ECP to conduct delimitations transparently

ISLAMABAD – Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial on Tuesday emphasised the need for the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to carry out the delimitation of constituencies with transparency.

CJP Bandial’s comments were made while presiding over a two-member bench that was hearing petitions related to the delimitations of provincial constituencies PS 7, 8, and 9 in Shikarpur. These constituencies had been contested in the apex court in 2018.

During the hearing, CJP Bandial underlined that the delimitation of constituencies was a matter of significant public interest and had been a subject of discussion in the highest court on multiple occasions.

“The Election Commission should ensure that delimitations are conducted transparently,” stated the chief judge. He further emphasised that even a slight modification of the circle by the ‘tapedar’ (land record officer) could impact the number of votes a candidate receives.

Additionally, CJP Bandial inquired about the schedule for the upcoming general elections. In response, Director General (Law) Muhammad Arshad seemed uncertain.

“As of now, there is no fixed date for the elections. The election commission needs to address all concerns before the polling takes place,” commented the CJP.

He went on to highlight that this issue is particularly sensitive in Sindh, where grievances often arise regarding the accuracy of the delimitation process in the province.

After hearing the arguments, the Supreme Court referred the matter back to the electoral body for further consideration.