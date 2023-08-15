Parvez Elahi handed in NAB custody for another week in corruption case

LAHORE – Former Punjab chief minister and PTI President Parvez Elahi continues to remain in detention despite getting relief from the court as the country’s top anti-graft body now gets custody of the seasoned politician in a graft case.

Elahi, 77, was released on Monday after court sets him free, and a day after the release, Lahore accountability court remanded close aid of Imran Khan to the custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) till August 21.

NAB team from Rawalpindi and Lahore zones detained PTI president, alleging that the former chief minister received huge bribes in contracts of road schemes of Gujrat Highways Division.

During Tuesday’s hearing, NAB counsel presented arguments, saying former Punjab CM announced development packages worth Rs72 billion for Gujrat alone, flouting the law by handpicking his favourite men.

He said funds for several projects were released even before work on the development projects started, saying NAB has strong evidence against the PTI leader.

After the argument, judge handed former CM in custody of the anti-graft body till August 21 and adjourned the case.

His aides and son Moonis Elahi, are also named in the case as anti-graft officials accused them of causing loss to government exchequer to the tune of millions of rupees.

Earlier today, a frail-looking Elahi was presented before the accountability court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Zubair Shahzad Kiyani.