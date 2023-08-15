Parvez Elahi handed in NAB custody for another week in corruption case

LAHORE – Former Punjab chief minister and PTI President Parvez Elahi continues to remain in detention despite getting relief from the court as the country’s top anti-graft body now gets custody of the seasoned politician in a graft case.
Elahi, 77, was released on Monday after court sets him free, and a day after the release, Lahore accountability court remanded close aid of Imran Khan to the custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) till August 21.
NAB team from Rawalpindi and Lahore zones detained PTI president, alleging that the former chief minister received huge bribes in contracts of road schemes of Gujrat Highways Division.
During Tuesday’s hearing, NAB counsel presented arguments, saying former Punjab CM announced development packages worth Rs72 billion for Gujrat alone, flouting the law by handpicking his favourite men.
He said funds for several projects were released even before work on the development projects started, saying NAB has strong evidence against the PTI leader.
After the argument, judge handed former CM in custody of the anti-graft body till August 21 and adjourned the case.
His aides and son Moonis Elahi, are also named in the case as anti-graft officials accused them of causing loss to government exchequer to the tune of millions of rupees.
Earlier today, a frail-looking Elahi was presented before the accountability court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Zubair Shahzad Kiyani.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee suffered a Rs3.62 devaluation against the dollar in interbank trading on Tuesday as uncertainty looms larger.
During intra-bank trading on the first working day of the week, the rupee was quoted at 291.75, moving up by over Rs3 in the inter-bank market.
Last week, the rupee moved down by 0.52pc and settled at 288.49 against the greenback as uncertainty looms over the political crisis in the country.
In open market, dollar again crossed 300-mark as benefits of IMF Stand By Agreement fades away.
The local currency continued down trajectory in recent weeks while inflows seemed to have dried up with forex reserves held by the country’s central bank plunging $110 million on a weekly basis, dropping to $8.04 billion.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/15-Aug-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-august-15-2023
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,750 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,980.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,395 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,407.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Karachi
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Quetta
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Attock
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Multan
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.