NAB arrests Parvez Elahi in assets case shortly after release from Adiala Jail

LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) president and former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi was again arrested shortly after he was released from Adiala Jail on Monday.

Elah walked free from the jail after his detention for thirty days under 3 MPO expired. However, a team of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore, took him into custody in a case related to assets beyond known sources of income.

The former chief minister’s lawyer termed the arrest politically motivated, saying he would file a petition in the Lahore High Court.

Following the arrest, Elahi was produced before Rawalpindi sessions court, where NAB team sought his two-day transitory remand so that he could be shifted to Lahore.

However, the court only approved one day transitory remand and directed Investigation Officer Najam Abbas to produce Elahi before the relevant court on Tuesday.

The PTI president was first arrested on June 1 in a corruption case. However, he was discharged in the case the very next day, only to be arrested in another case.

In July, Elahi’s released was ordered in the money laundering case but Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider issued a notification regarding his arrest under 3 MPO for 30 days.