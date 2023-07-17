No relief for Parvez Elahi as PTI president detained for 30 more days under 3MPO

LAHORE – Former Punjab chief minister and PTI President Parvez Elahi continues to remain behind bars despite getting relief from the court as the Punjab government now detained the seasoned politician under 3 MPO for a month.

The recent development comes as the Lahore High Court barred the Anti-Corruption Establishment and other agencies from arresting Elahi in any undisclosed case.

Despite the court order, Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider issued an order to keep former CM in Lahore Camp Jail, where he had already been held after being arrested in a graft case.

This notification maintained that Elahi’s detention under 3MPO has been taken in light of the recommendation made by the Lahore district intelligence committee. Officials maintained that close aide of Imran Khan is the party’s leading member and can incite the masses to create law and order situation.

The notification said there is a real fear that Elahi’s supporters can cause damage to lives and property.

Former Q-League leader was first held on June 1 in a corruption case amid crackdown on former ruling party after May 9 violence, and was then rearrested several times in multiple cases.

His lawyer and other PTI member however contended that Elahi has been subjected to political victimisation at the behest of Sharif’s government.